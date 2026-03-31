Strengthened roads and railways will bring investments: PM Modi in Gujarat (Lead)

Vav‑Tharad (Gujarat), March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that India’s push to expand renewable energy, transport and public infrastructure is being realised on the ground.

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The Prime Minister made the statement while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 19,806.9 crore in Vav-Tharad district in Gujarat.

Addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister said that improved road and rail links would encourage business and facilitate investment.

“When road and rail connectivity strengthens, businesses and new investments come,” he said, noting that the suite of projects represented “part of Gujarat’s development.”

PM Modi connected the scale of the projects to his enduring bond with the region, recalling his deep memories of its villages.

“There is not a single village here where my memories have not been formed. Today, I came here, met many familiar faces, and cannot forget your immense love. You all raised me, and I am returning to you with interest through development works," he said.

He also noted the role of young party workers in implementing programmes locally.

He recalled his earlier responsibilities in the region, noting that 25 years ago the people of Banaskantha and Vav‑Tharad had entrusted him with leadership roles.

As Gujarat’s chief minister, he said, he had driven development “in mission‑mode” to advance the state, adding, “I tried my best to get Gujarat ahead, and I am glad that the double-engine government is continuing this work since 2014.”

On specific outcomes of government programmes, the prime minister said that nearly 40,000 families have now received pucca houses in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) scheme.

“For them it’s their identity, a start for dreaming new aims,” he said, adding that such progress was made possible by public support.

PM Modi also spoke about water and agricultural challenges in the region, recalling a time when the area was associated with drought and long distances for water.

He credited initiatives like Sujalam Sufalam with improving water distribution and incomes for farmers, and said the benefits would extend to Vav‑Tharad, Patan, Mehsana and Banaskantha.

According to officials, the projects dedicated and initiated span multiple sectors. In transport, the Ahmedabad‑Dholera Expressway, an access‑controlled highway built at a cost of more than Rs 5,100 crore, was inaugurated to improve regional connectivity and support growth in the Dholera Special Investment Region.

Works on highway bypasses and new flyovers were also launched to ease traffic flow.

Energy infrastructure projects included the Khavda Pooling Station‑2 and associated transmission lines to evacuate about 4.5 GW of renewable energy, reinforcing Gujarat’s capacity in green power.

Railway enhancements such as the Kanalus‑Jamnagar doubling project, Gandhidham‑Adipur quadrupling, and the Himmatnagar‑Khedbrahma gauge conversion were also dedicated, alongside the flagging off of the Khedbrahma‑Himmatnagar‑Asarwa train service.

Urban development initiatives worth around Rs 5,300 crore were among the works inaugurated, covering infrastructure upgrades, drainage systems and projects in cities including Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Healthcare facilities inaugurated included new 'Ren Basera' night shelters at civil hospitals in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Tourism enhancements such as light and sound shows at heritage sites, including Rani ki Vav and Sharmishtha Lake, were also part of the programme.

Water infrastructure projects dedicated to the nation included major pipelines in Banaskantha and Patan districts, and work to strengthen water supply schemes for towns and rural areas.

Foundations were also laid for the expansion of Sabarmati Riverfront works and new educational hostel facilities.

Modi said Gujarat’s progress in renewable energy stemmed from work started in 2010, and forecast that the state could become one of the world’s largest renewable energy hubs.

“The day is not that far when Gujarat will become the biggest hub of renewable energy,” he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the growing scale of urban development budgets in the state, noting that the budget for municipal corporations had risen and that the overall state budget for the current year exceeded Rs four lakh crore.

His remarks closed on the theme that continued faith in governance would sustain development, asserting that from “panchayat to Parliament” such work would persist.

--IANS

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