‘Strategy to erase genuine voters’: Stalin slams pre-poll voter roll revision at all-party meet (Ld)

Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin accused the Election Commission of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by introducing a full-scale revision of the voter rolls just months before the Assembly polls.

Chairing an all-party meeting in Chennai, Stalin described the move as a “calculated strategy to eliminate genuine voters” and undermine the democratic spirit of the state.

The meeting, held at Thyagaraya Nagar and presided over by Stalin, brought together representatives of over 60 political parties. Invitations had been extended not only to the ruling DMK’s allies but also to opposition and non-allied parties across the state.

However, key NDA constituents, including the AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and TDP, abstained from attending the session. In his opening remarks, Stalin said that while no one disputes the need for an accurate and transparent electoral roll, such an exercise must be undertaken at an appropriate time and under peaceful conditions.

“Conducting a complete revision of voter rolls just months before elections is nothing but a strategy to erase genuine voters,” he declared. “We welcome efforts to ensure a fair election, but fairness begins with timing and intent. Rushed actions like these cast doubt on the motives behind them.”

The Chief Minister’s comments came in the wake of the Election Commission’s recent announcement that a “special revision” of electoral rolls will begin across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, similar to the one held in Bihar.

The DMK and its allies have openly opposed the decision, arguing that the timing—so close to the polls—could lead to large-scale deletion of legitimate voters and pave the way for irregularities. Party representatives at the meeting reportedly echoed Stalin’s concerns, urging the state government to take up the issue with the Election Commission formally.

They also demanded transparency in the verification process and adequate public awareness campaigns before any deletions or additions to the rolls are made.

The all-party meeting concluded with a collective call for vigilance to safeguard the rights of every eligible voter and preserve the integrity of Tamil Nadu’s electoral process.

