Stop theatrics, pass Assembly resolution on J&K statehood: Sajad Lone tells CM Omar

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone, strongly reacted to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Independence Day announcement of launching a statehood signature campaign, warning against “making a mockery” of the cause and urging a "dignified, constitutional route", a party statement said on Friday.

“We will support any movement towards statehood. But please don’t make a mockery of statehood. We are already reeling under the impact of a ‘Tom, Dick and Harry’ approaching the Supreme Court. Let us approach the Supreme Court as a constitutional entity, not as another ‘Tom, Dick and Harry.’ Signature campaigns have no legal or constitutional sanctity,” Lone wrote on microblogging site X.

He challenged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to “once and for all” explain his reluctance to have a resolution for statehood passed in the Legislative Assembly — a constitutional body elected through the Election Commission of India.

“Our resolutions are not binding on the Supreme Court, but inherent in them will be constitutional dignity. It will be a constitutional message to the highest court in the country. Political or signature campaigns have no legal or constitutional sanctity. Name one event empirically in India or anywhere in the world where signature campaigns have altered legal interpretations. They are not even admissible,” he asserted.

Recalling that “a signature campaign for independence was carried out by Yasin Malik also — how far did that campaign go,” Lone accused CM Omar of showing “disregard, disdain and contempt” for the very Assembly that gave him the CM’s position.

“You derive your power, perks and Chief Ministerial position from the Assembly. Why this contempt for the very institution that has made you the CM?” he asked.

Lone questioned CM Omar’s silence and inaction in the face of recent court proceedings which, he said, “for all practical purposes reasserted assent to the creation of Ladakh as a UT.”

He asserted, “Where were you sleeping? Where was your government sleeping? Why didn’t you ensure that some sort of a resolution is sent to the Supreme Court? Are you the CM just to enjoy the perks of power and not accept the responsibility that comes with it?”

“I beg you — please stop this childish and immature attitude. We will support any campaign unconditionally. But please ensure that a resolution from the UT Assembly is also passed and sent to the Supreme Court. We are facing a battle of a lifetime. Door-to-door signature campaign is nothing but theatrics.

"Tell me, is the Supreme Court answerable to majoritarian assertions or to law? Majoritarianism is something politicians practice. Supreme Court practices law,” Lone cautioned.

He said, “Pass a resolution in the state Assembly. That is the most dignified way to approach the Supreme Court. Don’t set the stage for denial of statehood. This is not a video game. And please tell me — are you shielding and protecting the state BJP by not passing a resolution, giving them the luxury of not taking a position on statehood?”

