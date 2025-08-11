Stampede tragedy: BJP, JD(S) protest against Congress govt in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) BJP and JD(S) MLAs and MLCs on Monday staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Vidhana Soudha premises, ahead of the Monsoon Session, condemning the Congress-led Karnataka government over the June 4 stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives.

The legislators held placards and raised slogans against the government. The placards bore the slogans accusing the government of mishandling the event. The placards carried messages such as 'why the event was held with just a day's notice, knowing that lakhs will gather'? 'Is it fair to punish police officers for the blunder of the government'? 'Is it right for the CM to go to taste Dosa, even after knowing that people died in the stampede tragedy'? 'Innocents killed for the Congress leaders' photo-ops with cricketers' and 'government directly responsible for the deaths of 11 young men and women'.

Addressing the protesters, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra criticised the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, and the government for acting irresponsibly.

"Yesterday, the leaders of both the BJP and the JD (S) met and discussed issues to be addressed in the House. Today, BJP as well as JD (S) MLAs are protesting against the state government's attitude and its irresponsible behaviour because 11 persons lost their lives during the stampede."

"The state government, instead of taking responsibility, blamed officials, police officers and suspended them. Now, their suspension has been revoked. “The CM, Deputy CM, and Home Minister should have taken moral responsibility. Instead, they targeted innocent officers,” he said.

"Farmers in the state are protesting on the streets due to a shortage of fertilizers. No solutions are being provided for irrigation projects in North Karnataka. There is no discussion on these issues. We have resolved to raise these matters in the Assembly. Symbolically, legislators from both parties have staged a protest," he stated.

"All these issues will be raised inside the Assembly. We demand that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the irresponsible government take responsibility," Vijayendra asserted.

The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, Legislative Council Opposition Leader, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and JD(S) Opposition Leader Suresh Babu were present on the occasion.

Opposition Deputy Leader Aravind Bellad, Legislative Council Opposition Chief Whip N. Ravikumar, former ministers of BJP and JD (S), MLAs, and members of the Legislative Council were also present during the protest.

--IANS

mka/skp