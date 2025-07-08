Stalled buildings in ‘funnel zone’ to be redeveloped soon: Maha Dy CM

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) The redevelopment of buildings coming in the funnel zone of the Mumbai airport which have been stalled for many years, will be done soon, said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the state assembly on Tuesday. He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by BJP legislator Amit Satam.

Due to flight restrictions in the funnel zone and various technical reasons, the redevelopment of many buildings in this area is stalled.

Shinde, who holds Urban Development and Housing departments said, “The High Frequency Communication System owned by Airports Authority of India is currently operating in Andheri (West) and Dahisar (East), and due to restrictions on the height of buildings in those areas, there have been obstacles in the redevelopment projects of the citizens. Keeping this in mind, the state government has continuously followed up with the Central Government to relocate the radar system. The Chief Minister has requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation, through a letter, to remove these restrictions and pave the way for redevelopment.”

He further said, “The obstacles in the redevelopment of buildings in the funnel zone will be removed and the redevelopment of these buildings will be put on track soon. The State Government has taken a positive decision regarding transferable development rights as well as concession in premium rates for this.”

Meanwhile, the dairy development department's Atul Save told the state assembly that CBI is investigating the case of fraud in the provident fund of Maharashtra State Cooperative Milk Federation, and strict action will be taken against the culprits. He was responding to a question by NCP legislator Chetan Tupe.

Minister Save said that there is an allegation that a senior social security officer and two employees have misused the funds in collusion with the officials of the concerned department.

“This case is related to the Provident Fund Office under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. Therefore, in this case, an FIR has been officially filed with the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Mumbai, on March 18, 2025,” he added.

--IANS

sj/dan