Stalin reviews monsoon preparedness, orders swift flood relief in southern and Delta districts

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu under the influence of the Northeast Monsoon, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday visited the Command and Control Centre of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) at Ezhilagam to assess the state’s monsoon preparedness.

The Chief Minister also held a video conference with district Collectors, instructing them to take urgent steps to mitigate the impact of floods and ensure the safety of residents in low-lying areas.

"With the onset of the Northeast Monsoon on October 16, the State has received an average rainfall of 12 mm, with heavy showers reported in Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, and the Nilgiris districts," a government release said.

During the meeting, Stalin reviewed the situation in the worst-affected southern and Delta districts, including Theni, where torrential rain and flooding have caused widespread disruption. He directed officials to relocate people from flood-prone areas to relief camps without delay and ensure round-the-clock functioning of rescue and rehabilitation teams.

Special attention was given to the Delta region, particularly in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, where the Vedaranyam area has been severely impacted by incessant rain.

Stalin instructed the district administrations to ensure that harvest operations proceed without interruption and that procurement of harvested paddy is completed swiftly to safeguard farmers’ livelihoods.

He also emphasised that adequate facilities must be arranged at all relief camps. “Every camp must have sufficient food, drinking water, medical aid, and sanitation facilities. No one should face hardship due to a lack of basic amenities,” the Chief Minister directed.

Officials from various departments, including Revenue, Public Works, Health, and Electricity, participated in the review meeting.

The TNSDMA’s control room at Ezhilagam continues to monitor rainfall data and coordinate real-time relief operations across districts. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas, particularly in Theni, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram, to stay alert as heavy rain is expected to continue over the next two days, with inflows rising in several rivers and dams.

