Stalin predicts heavy AIADMK defeat in western TN in 2026 Assembly elections

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday predicted that the AIADMK would face an even heavier defeat in the state's western districts in the upcoming Assembly elections than in the recent local body polls.

Addressing a public gathering at Udumalpet, where he inaugurated completed projects, launched new ones, and distributed welfare benefits, Stalin said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had chosen to begin his campaign in the western region under the assumption that it remained the party’s stronghold.

"The people will deliver their verdict, and it will be worse than before," he asserted.

Highlighting the DMK government’s achievements in the region, Stalin listed the launch of the Athikadavu-Avinashi drinking water project as a key milestone.

He accused Palaniswami of being "under the delusion" that the public regarded him on par with late Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

"People cannot be fooled by shouting lies. He should know what they say about him once he leaves the campaign stage," Stalin remarked.

The Chief Minister cited the revival of five road overbridge projects in Tiruppur — stalled for over a decade under the AIADMK government — as an example of his party’s commitment to easing traffic congestion, in contrast to what he described as the AIADMK’s neglect of the region.

Referring to recent “disrespectful” comments made about him by Palaniswami, Stalin said he remained unfazed.

"I follow the principle of talking less and working more,” he said.

Stalin alleged that jealousy over the DMK government’s achievements, and even the BJP’s acknowledgement of Tamil Nadu’s economic growth, had prompted Palaniswami to approach the courts against the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ welfare scheme being named after the Chief Minister. The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the case, along with its directive that the petitioner pay Rs 10 lakh to the state government, was “a slap in the face” for the AIADMK, he added.

"The DMK government is introducing progressive schemes with utmost care and will continue to aim for greater heights," he said

