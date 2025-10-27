Stalin hails 'Brotherhood' with Rahul Gandhi, reaffirms DMK–Congress alliance ahead of 2026 polls

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday said his friendship with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was built on the conviction that "the interest of the nation must always prevail over individuals".

In remarks at the family wedding of late Congress MLA R. Chokkar, Stalin described his bond with Rahul Gandhi as one born of mutual respect and shared ideology, asserting that the partnership between the DMK and the Congress would continue to safeguard India’s democratic and secular fabric.

"Our understanding is shaped by ideology and a shared vision for India’s unity and Tamil Nadu’s progress. There is no doubt that this alliance will protect the future of our country," he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a politically significant time, reinforcing the alliance between the DMK and Congress ahead of next year’s Assembly election, amid reports of internal Congress voices seeking more seats and greater influence within the coalition.

Reflecting on his personal rapport with Gandhi, Stalin said: "Rahul Gandhi is the only political leader I call my brother. I don’t address others that way. He calls me his elder brother even during phone conversations, and I can never forget that affection. Our friendship has grown into a powerful political bond that speaks for India."

The DMK chief also recalled the cordial ties between late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and Congress veteran Chokkar, saying he was a witness to Chokkar’s passionate advocacy for his constituency in the Assembly.

"Their friendship reflected mutual respect across party lines, which is something politics needs today," Stalin said.

He praised Chokkar’s son, Sree Raja Chokkar, who now heads the Virudhunagar District Congress Committee, for continuing his father’s legacy of service and commitment to the people.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s progressive social reforms, Stalin noted that the newlywed couple belonged to different communities. "It was under the leadership of C.N. Annadurai that the DMK government amended the Hindu Marriage Act in 1967 to legalise self-respect marriages. Today’s wedding is a reminder of that inclusive vision," he said.

The event, attended by several DMK and Congress leaders, underscored the deepening ties between the allies as they gear up for the 2026 Assembly election.

