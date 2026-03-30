Stalin files nomination from Kolathur, exudes confidence of DMK-led alliance's victory

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) With the nomination process for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections formally underway, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from the Kolathur constituency, where he is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

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The Election Commission has initiated the filing of nominations across all 234 constituencies in the state, marking a crucial phase in the run-up to the single-phase polling scheduled for April 23.

Returning officers’ offices have been set up in every constituency, accompanied by tight security arrangements to ensure a smooth and orderly process.

Against this backdrop, Stalin arrived at the designated election office located at Paper Mills Road under the Kolathur Assembly segment and submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer S. Shanthi in the presence of senior leaders, including Minister Sekhar Babu.

The filing of the nomination by the Chief Minister drew significant attention, with party cadres and supporters gathering in large numbers.

Speaking to the media after filing his papers, Stalin expressed strong confidence in the prospects of the DMK-led alliance. He asserted that regardless of the intensity of the contest, the outcome would decisively favour the alliance.

"The people of Tamil Nadu will once again place their trust in our governance," he said, projecting optimism about a sweeping victory.

Following the formalities, the Chief Minister embarked on a roadshow in an open jeep, traversing key stretches of the constituency. The event turned into a show of strength for the DMK, with enthusiastic supporters lining both sides of the roads, waving party flags and greeting him with cheers.

In a symbolic move highlighting his government’s development agenda, Stalin also released a booklet detailing the achievements and welfare initiatives implemented in the Kolathur constituency during the DMK’s tenure. The publication underscores the party’s efforts to consolidate its voter base by showcasing tangible development outcomes.

Reiterating his confidence, Stalin stated that the DMK alliance is poised to secure over 200 seats in the upcoming elections. His remarks signal the party’s aggressive push to retain power and expand its mandate in the state. As the election process gathers momentum, all eyes are now on the evolving campaign dynamics in Tamil Nadu, with major political players intensifying their efforts to win over voters.

--IANS

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