SSB jawan 'shoots' himself dead with service revolver in Jharkhand's Chatra, probe underway

Chatra, March 18 (IANS) A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldier posted in Jharkhand's Chatra district allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon, officials said on Wednesday.

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The incident took place at the Shila OP Picket under the Simaria police station limits, where the jawan had been deployed for duty.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuesday when the soldier used his service rifle to shoot himself, leading to his death on the spot.

The incident triggered panic and concern within the security camp as well as among local police officials.

The deceased has been identified as Prahlad Kumar Singh, a resident of Mahtodih village in Deoghar district. He was serving with the 35th Battalion of the SSB and was currently stationed at the Shila Picket in Simaria.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden sound of gunfire shattered the quiet of the night. When fellow personnel rushed towards the spot, they found Prahlad lying in a pool of blood.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Chatra Superintendent of Police and the SSB Commandant reached the location late at night to assess the situation. The police later took custody of the body and sent it to Chatra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Officials said that the exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. However, investigators are examining all possible angles, including internal issues and mental stress.

Rohit Singh, a relative of the deceased, said, "We received a phone call from the battalion informing us that my brother had been shot, following which we rushed to Chatra."

"I had spoken to my brother just yesterday evening, and there was absolutely no indication of any distress during that conversation. Now, my brother has been martyred," he added.

The deceased's brother also said that a call was received from the SSB headquarters late on Tuesday evening informing them that Prahlad had suffered a gunshot injury and asking them to reach out immediately.

He further stated that Prahlad Singh had resumed duty only a month ago after returning from leave. Their last conversation took place around 5 p.m. on the day of the incident, during which he mentioned plans to play cricket and later attend a prayer meeting.

Family members said that Prahlad had joined the force in 2017 and got married in 2018. He is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

At present, the family is waiting for the post-mortem report. The incident has cast a pall of grief over the area, with residents and officials alike expressing shock over the untimely death of the soldier.

--IANS

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