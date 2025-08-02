SSB foils human trafficking attempt in Bengal; rescues seven Nepali women

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) Another attempt of human trafficking has been foiled in northern West Bengal, this time by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel. A successful operation was conducted on Saturday against a human trafficking ring at Panitanki bazaar area near the India-Nepal border in Kharibari block, adjacent to Siliguri in north Bengal.

The quick response team (QRT) of 'C' Company of the 41st Battalion of the SSB intercepted a four-wheeler from Panitanki Bazaar, 150 meters inside the India-Nepal border. Two traffickers were arrested there. Seven young women from Nepal, including a minor, were also rescued.

On Saturday afternoon, Darjeeling Superintendent of Police Praveen Prakash told media persons that along with the rescued girls, the SSB personnel also handed over the two traffickers to the police.

“They will be presented before the Siliguri Subdistrict Court later in the day. It is being investigated whether anyone else, along with the two arrested, is involved in the incident," Prakash added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Japan Gurung, a resident of Nepal, and Dipesh Gurung, a resident of Toribari in Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

During the initial questioning, the police found out that an organised international human trafficking ring was behind this.

"They bring Nepali girls and minors to India by luring them with jobs abroad and prepare documents like AADHAAR cards, PAN cards, and passports. After that, they are trafficked to other countries," said a district police official.

The police also found out that Japan Gurung alias Dada contacted the families of each girl and promised to send them to Hong Kong by luring them with jobs.

"He took about one lakh Nepali rupees in advance from each family. Photographs, videos, and fake documents of many young women were also found on his mobile phone," the police official added.

Last month, about 90 young women from various districts of northern West Bengal were rescued by the police in two separate incidents.

First, the General Railways Police (GRP) rescued 56 young women from the Terai-Dooars area by raiding the Capital Express at New Jalpaiguri station.

A week after that raid, the Pradhannagar police station of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate raided the Sevak Road bus terminus in Siliguri again and rescued 34 young women before they could be trafficked to other states.

These women were lured with jobs in a mobile company in Bengaluru. However, police found out that the traffickers were taking them to Tamil Nadu.

