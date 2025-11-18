Spread message of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) Urging devotees to spread the message of Hind ki Chadar Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday participated in the fourth Nagar Kirtan Yatra that commenced from Sadhaura in Yamunanagar district.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offered ‘ardaas’ at Gurdwara Diodi Sahib and urged people to spread the message of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice. He also announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary quota to Gurdwara Diodi Sahib.

The Chief Minister said the government, in collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, is commemorating the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur on a grand scale.

“The aim is to disseminate the Guru’s profound message of sacrifice, courage and devotion to the masses.” He said Guru Tegh Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, religion and the nation, an inspiring legacy that must be shared with future generations.

Describing Guru Tegh Bahadur as the world’s first great champion of human rights, the Chief Minister said this fourth Nagar Kirtan Yatra, beginning from the sacred land of Sadhaura, will carry forward the Guru’s message of penance, sacrifice, commitment to faith, and protection of religion to the masses.

He said four sacred Nagar Kirtan Yatras have been organised across Haryana to mark the 350th martyrdom year, covering all districts of the state. These yatras will culminate in Kurukshetra on November 24. On the following day, a mahasamagam will take place in Kurukshetra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister appealed to devotees to visit the holy land of Kurukshetra with their families and become part of this historic and spiritually significant event. Saini said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Kartarpur Corridor has been constructed, enabling devotees to visit the sacred gurdwara and offer their prayers.

He said the state government is working to promote the traditions, teachings, and sacrifices of the Gurus and other great personalities. In this context, the government celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev with reverence, and is now commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on a grand scale.

