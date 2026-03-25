Speeding up redevelopment in South Mumbai’s Kamathipura, Umerkhadi: Minister Bhoyar

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of Housing, Pankaj Bhoyar, on Wednesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the government is committed to accelerating redevelopment and housing projects in the Kamathipura and Umerkhadi areas of South Mumbai, and construction work will commence soon.

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He was replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by MLA Amin Patel regarding this issue.

Minister Bhoyar said that the government decided on January 12, 2023, to undertake the cluster redevelopment of old, dilapidated, and cess-paying buildings in Kamathipura.

This project will provide safe and well-equipped homes to approximately 8,000 families. A Special Planning Authority was designated for this project via a notification on July 9, 2025. Tenders were published on June 22, 2025, and eligible developers have been appointed. Work orders will be issued this week, and construction is expected to start within the next two months, he added.

Given the project's significance, proceedings are underway to grant it 'Vital Project' status with the approval of the Housing Minister and the Chief Minister, said Bhoyar.

According to the minister, the redevelopment of 81 buildings in Umerkhadi will be carried out in phases. Work on 36 buildings will begin in the first phase. Following central grants, Rs 12 crore has already been spent on protective repairs for 12 buildings, and additional funds will be provided as needed.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told the Legislative Assembly that the government will take a positive decision to grant ownership rights to approximately 4,500 houses located in the Hinganghat Fail area (Old Survey No. 369) of Pulgaon in Wardha district.

He was replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by member Rajesh Bakane. Homeowners will be provided with private title deeds, property cards, and their names will be officially recorded in the land records. The government is making a major decision to regularise houses built before January 1, 2011, said the minister.

According to the minister, Committees at the Municipal Council level, District Collector committees for Municipal Corporations, and Tehsildar committees for rural areas will be empowered to regularise property cards. He added that previous erroneous entries would be cancelled and all official records would be rectified.

Further, Bawankule while replying to another Calling Attention Motion moved by member Devyani Pharande informed the Legislative Assembly that under the current housing policy, it is mandatory to reserve 20 per cent of houses for Economically Weaker Sections and Low Income Group categories in projects larger than 4,000 square metres.

He announced that an enquiry will be conducted into cases in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area, and action will be taken against those found guilty.

Preliminary investigations have revealed large-scale malpractice involving forged maps, fake measurements, and fraudulent documents.

Certain developers and officials allegedly colluded to bypass rules by splitting large plots into smaller fragments to avoid the 20 per cent reservation requirement, thereby depriving the poor of housing.

A high-level committee comprising the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, and Police Commissioner has been appointed, informed the minister.

The committee will submit its report within one month he said and assured that strict action would be taken against developers as well as officials from the Municipal Corporation and other government departments involved.

--IANS

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