Speeding ambulance kills two in Bengal's Goalpokhar

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) Two masons were crushed to death by a speeding ambulance in the Ladukhwa area of ​​Goalpokhar police station in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Luv Pal and Utpal Pal, both residents of the Ladukhwa area of ​​Goalpokhar.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Saturday night when the masons were returning home after finishing work.

The speeding ambulance crushed the masons to death and fled the scene, the police added.

On receiving information, officers from Goalpokhar police station rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the family members of the two deceased masons reached the hospital after hearing the news. The family demanded strict action against the accused driver.

Jatin Pal, an eyewitness, said that the ambulance was coming at a high speed through the Ladukhwa area. Pal claimed that the driver of the ambulance was in an inebriated condition.

The Goalpokhar police said that searches are on to catch the accused and seize the vehicle.

"We have started an investigation into the incident where an ambulance killed two people. A case under hit and run has been registered. Searches are on to find the ambulance and its driver. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," said a senior officer of North Dinajpur district police.

The accident comes just hours after three people were killed in a road accident in West Bengal's Hooghly district.

According to the police, three potters died in a road accident in the Kanajuli area of Gurap police station on National Highway-19 early on Saturday.

The potters were travelling in a car which suddenly lost control in the Kanajuli area and hit another vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Divas Mandal (30), Kaushik Mandal (28) and Nimai Das (38).

Further investigation is underway.

