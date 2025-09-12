Speed up pending projects in South Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a review meeting on Friday with the Member of Parliament, MLAs and Councillors of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and issued directions to speed up pending development projects.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister appointed Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the Minister-in-Charge to speed up projects in the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed that basic civic issues such as water supply, sewerage, drains, lanes, roads and parks must be resolved without delay.

She directed all departmental officers to prepare a progress report of pending works within a week and upload it to the Chief Minister’s e-portal.

She further informed that in nearly every Assembly constituency, funds ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 16 crore have been allocated for the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and that henceforth all works will be processed through the e-file system.

The meeting was attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLAs, Councillors and senior officials from all concerned departments.

The Chief Minister held detailed discussions on development projects and issues concerning the public, passing clear directions to both officials and elected representatives.

Chief Minister Gupta stated that no delay or laxity in the execution of development projects in the capital would be tolerated, and that all works must be completed strictly in line with a uniform Standard Operating Procedure.

Highlighting the importance of coordination between the MP, MLAs and Councillors, she said that no work should be overlooked.

She assured that no proposal recommended by elected representatives would be blocked and that the government would prioritise every essential project.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Delhi Government will observe Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service) from September 17 to October 2, to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During this period, health camps, donation drives, and cleanliness campaigns will be organised across the city.

On Thursday, the CM took charge of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency as the Minister-in-Charge and reviewed the progress of development works and pending projects in the area.

The meeting included in-depth discussions on fundamental issues affecting the constituency and possible solutions.

Special emphasis was placed on addressing the challenges of encroachment and traffic congestion across various Assembly constituencies.

--IANS

rch/uk