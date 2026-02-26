Special drive to identify illegal immigrants launched, says Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday said the state government has launched a special drive to identify illegal immigrants, particularly those who have overstayed their visas or are living without valid documentation, amid claims by the opposition about the presence of large numbers of undocumented foreign nationals.

Read More

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said some foreign nationals enter India on valid visas but continue to stay even after their visas expire. He said authorities are working to trace such individuals with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Referring specifically to Bangladeshi nationals, the minister said the issue was discussed extensively in the legislature and the government has assured action.

Parameshwara said the opposition had claimed that between 20 lakh and 50 lakh illegal immigrants from Bangaldesh were residing in the state, prompting the government to initiate a statewide verification drive.

"In that backdrop, I have ordered a special drive. All districts have been informed and instructions have been issued. It is perceived that Bengaluru has a large number of illegal immigrants, and therefore searches are being conducted to identify those living here without valid authorisation," he said.

Responding to reports that around 15,000 children are suspected to be missing in the state, Parameshwara said the government treats such cases seriously and regular reviews are conducted.

He said search operations have been launched and several missing children have been traced, while efforts are continuing to locate others.

Meanwhile, police in Bengaluru have launched a special operation against foreign nationals, including suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, who are residing in the city without valid authorisation. More than 2,000 individuals were questioned in a single day as part of the drive on Wednesday, and many were found to have overstayed their visas or were living without proper documents, police sources said.

Police sources said specific inputs had been received about certain migrants, particularly from Nigeria and Bangladesh, staying in Bengaluru without valid authorisation, following which legal action is being initiated against them.

As part of the verification process, officials are examining key details including the country of origin, date of entry into the city, the person or agency responsible for bringing them, and the validity status of their visas and passports, sources said.

Police said the operation is being carried out to maintain law and order in the city, and assistance from central agencies will be sought if necessary.

--IANS

mka/svn