Southern states are facing financial discrimination, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday alleged that southern states are facing financial discrimination, particularly in the allocation of GST shares and major infrastructure projects.

Read More

Speaking to reporters here in the wake of Chief Minister Siddaramiah endorsing his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin's stand on strengthening the federal structure in the country, Parameshwara said that big projects are often allotted to northern Indian states, while southern states are not given their due.

"This concern is being voiced collectively. We are contributing the second-highest share of GST to the Centre. It is a legitimate demand," he stated.

Responding to criticism that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is taking excessive loans, Parameshwara said the state is well within the prescribed borrowing limits.

"There is a cap on borrowing. As per the rules, it has to be within 25 per cent, and we are well within that limit. When absolute figures are considered, we are borrowing the least among the southern states. There are many states that have borrowed more than us. In Maharashtra, for instance, loans have crossed Rs 9.5 lakh crore," he said.

"We are well within our financial discipline," he added.

On the reported differences between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Parameshwara said such political developments are part of a democratic process. Referring to Shivakumar’s announcement of a dinner meeting with party leaders, he said there was nothing unusual about it.

"In a democracy, since the first elections in 1952, Chief Ministers and leaders have hosted dinner meetings. There is nothing new in that. Shivakumar inviting everyone for dinner is a good development. It is a path towards showing restraint, which is positive," he said.

He also noted that leading the state Congress unit is not an easy responsibility. "I have held that position as well. Shivakumar has led the party for a long duration. As for the talk of new leadership taking over, it will happen whenever it is meant to happen, whether we speak about it or not," he remarked.

Dismissing allegations that the Chief Minister had ordered phone tapping to monitor Shivakumar’s activities, Parameshwara challenged critics to provide specific details. "Who is making these allegations? They are speaking without any information. Let them say whose phone was tapped. They cannot issue random statements. There is no use making passing references -- let them be specific," he said.

He reiterated that the Chief Minister has already clarified that no phone tapping has taken place. "I have also reiterated the same," he added.

Parameshwara said he met the Chief Minister on Monday to discuss departmental matters and certain issues related to his native Tumakuru district. "I requested that some of these be included in the budget," he said.

On the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), he acknowledged that complaints regarding recruitment irregularities have persisted for several years. "Several steps have been taken to introduce reforms. Despite this, if irregularities are occurring, the Secretary or the Chairman must take responsibility," he said.

He noted that the government is preparing to recruit for 56,000 posts and stressed the need for transparency and fairness in the process. "At this stage, such developments should not take place. The recruitment must happen judiciously. We will initiate appropriate steps," he stated.

--IANS

mka/vd