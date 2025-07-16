SOP will soon be in place to prevent CCTV footage leakage: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar on Wednesday said that CCTV cameras are installed at important locations in the state by various departments.

He said that this is because CCTVs are needed the most by the Home and Disaster Management Departments to decide the future course of action in their respective cases.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Home Department to prepare an SOP regarding who should make CCTV footage available and to avoid its leakage, he said in his reply to a question raised by member Satej Patil in this regard in the state council.

Minister Bhoyar said that a policy will be prepared before the next session to ensure that CCTV footage from private establishments, in particular, is not released.

Similarly, he informed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that funds be made available through the District Planning Committee for the maintenance and repair of CCTV cameras installed in government establishments.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state council said that the parking problem is being seen in all Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas in the state and for this, the vacant space of MIDC will be used at present.

As a future provision, the construction of multi-storey parking facilities will be considered. He was replying to a question raised by member Vikrant Patil regarding the parking problem in Taloja MIDC.

Regarding Taloja MIDC, Bhoyar said that Taloja is a big MIDC. The number of vehicles coming here is also large. Currently, 140 parking facilities are available here, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed that MIDC provide space for more parking.

Since parking facilities are not available for a washing centre of a company here, they will be informed about the parking facilities, he added.

--IANS

sj/dan