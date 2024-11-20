Sonia, Rahul Gandhi also involved in Bitcoin scam: alleges BJP's Sambit Patra

New Delhi [India]: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday alleged that apart from Supriya Sule and Nana Patole, Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are also involved in the alleged Bitcoin scam.

Addressing a press conference Patra said, "There are 4 such audios of Supriya Sule... Today Supriya Sule it is saying that this is AI generated, this is not my voice whereas her own brother is saying that this is her voice. So very clearly we can hear what instructions Supriya Sule is giving and not only Supriya Sule, you can also see Nana Patole how he is giving instructions to Amitabh Gupta who is the commissioner."

"In the chat that has taken place in the chat box, in Signal app, apart from Supriya Sule and Nana Patole, there are some other big players. If there is any biggest player in this game of loot and corruption in this country, then it is Sonia and Rahul Gandhi . And the way these things are happening allegedly and crores of rupees are involved in it, Rs 235 crore which we are hearing," he added.

Notably, retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil from Pune has accused Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of being involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case from 2018, claiming that the funds from this fraud were used for election campaigns.

Supriya Sule on Wednesday refuted all allegations levelled against her saying all the allegations are completely false.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, "I have filed a defamation case and a criminal case. I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false. All lies"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed that he recognized his sister's voice in the audio clips mentioned by former IPS officer Patil as evidence of Sule's involvement in the scam and promised an investigation into it.

"Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear," Pawar said.

These allegations have surfaced amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are being held in a single phase on November 20. (ANI)