Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi surprise Ramesh Chennithala during anti-drug campaign in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and CWC member Ramesh Chennithala received an unexpected boost when CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi made a surprise appearance during his anti-drug campaign in Kerala's Wayanad.

The sudden surprise visit energised party workers and strengthened Chennithala’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness against drug abuse across Kerala.

Speaking to IANS, Chennithala described the moment as "truly special".

He had initially requested Priyanka Gandhi to inaugurate the programme, as she was in her constituency, but she had declined due to time constraints.

“I had asked Priyanka if she could inaugurate it, but she said she was pressed for time,” he said.

However, soon after the programme concluded on Sunday, a vehicle arrived, and Chennithala was asked to approach it. To his surprise, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were inside.

“Soniaji asked about the programme, and upon hearing it was a fight against drugs, she congratulated me. Priyanka then stepped out, responding to the thunderous applause from party workers,” Chennithala recalled.

"It was a moment of immense joy, and it gives me fresh momentum in this campaign."

"Later, Rahulji (Gandhi, who is also in Wayanad), after hearing about my campaign, called me and congratulated me," Chennithala added.

Chennithala has been holding large rallies in district headquarters as part of the statewide anti-drug drive.

Three more rallies are scheduled, with the final one in Idukki on October 17.

Following these events, the campaign will extend to schools and colleges across the state.

"Drugs must be tackled seriously. The support and encouragement from Soniaji and Priyanka Gandhi is a significant morale boost. It underscores the party’s commitment to social issues and sends a strong message to the youth," the Congress veteran said.

Party workers expressed excitement at seeing two of the top leaders in person, noting that their presence highlighted Congress’s engagement with grassroots initiatives.

The surprise visit is expected to amplify the impact of the campaign, drawing more attention to the fight against drug abuse in Kerala.

