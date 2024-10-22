Sonam Wangchuk, associates end protest after discussions, Delhi Police informs High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his associates from Ladakh have ended their protest and fast after discussions.

Recently, the Delhi High Court sought a response from the police regarding a plea to permit Wangchuk's climate protest at Jantar Mantar.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that Wangchuk has ended his fast following discussions, indicating that the petition may no longer be necessary.

Acknowledging this, the bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Amit Sharma dismissed the plea as withdrawn. The court also noted the submission from Advocate Rajiv Mohan, representing the petitioner, who stated that the petition is no longer being pursued.

The original plea sought permission for Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar to raise environmental awareness and demand Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

The Petitioner, Apex Body Leh recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other 'Padyatris' to hold a peaceful hunger strike (Anshan) at Jantar Mantar or another suitable location. The request emphasizes the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India, which protect the right to free speech and peaceful assembly.

The plea outlines that approximately 200 participants initiated a peaceful Padyatra from Leh, Ladakh, to New Delhi, covering over 900 kilometres in 30 days. They aim to raise awareness about the ecological and cultural degradation of Ladakh and the broader Himalayan region.

Petitioners seek to hold an awareness campaign and peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar or another suitable location in Delhi. Delhi Police rejects Padyatra protest request, citing "No valid grounds" The petition states that on October 5, the Delhi Police arbitrarily rejected the request for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar, infringing on the petitioners' fundamental rights to free speech and peaceful assembly under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police has not provided any valid or reasonable grounds for this rejection, despite the peaceful nature of the march conducted by the 'Padyatris', plea claimed.

