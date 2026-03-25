Son strangles mother to death in Kolkata, decamps with jewellery

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) Unable to come to terms with his mother's remarriage, a son allegedly strangled her to death in a fit of rage in Baguihati of North Kolkata, said the police on Wednesday.

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Following the act, the accused locked the room and fled the spot. The police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, Ranjit Chakraborty and his wife, Ruma Chakraborty, resided in a rented ground-floor flat near Kathpole in the Jagatpur area of ​​Baguiati. They had rented this flat approximately six months ago. Locals said that on Tuesday, Rudradeep, Ruma's son from her first marriage, arrived at the flat and stayed with his mother.

It is reported that a heated argument erupted between mother and son regarding her marital relationships. The situation eventually escalated to a critical point, leading to a physical altercation. It is alleged that in a fit of rage, he strangled her to death using a scarf, then stole his mother's gold jewellery before locking the door and fleeing.

Ruma's second husband, Ranjit Chakraborty, returned home late in the night. Upon arrival, he discovered that the door was locked from the outside. He immediately called various relatives to inquire whether his wife had visited their homes; when everyone denied seeing her, he contacted the landlord. Then he obtained a spare key and entered the flat. Inside, they discovered Ruma's lifeless body lying on the bed, with the scarf wrapped tightly around her neck. The incident was reported to the Baguiati Police Station. Police officers arrived at the scene to collect evidence and forensic samples.

"The body was sent to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday morning for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be ascertained once the preliminary post-mortem report is received. A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by the woman's husband. A search is on for the woman's son from her first marriage," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police. After questioning local residents, the police have learned that the son is a drug addict.

According to the police, the motive to commit the crime was being investigated, and whether any dispute erupted between the mother and son over money was being probed

--IANS

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