Some people trying to mislead public: J&K L-G Sinha on statehood restoration

Srinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Friday that by spreading unnecessary speculations about restoration of statehood in the Union Territory some people are trying to mislead the people of the country.

Addressing a gathering at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here, the L-G added that there has been unnecessary speculation on the issue of statehood restoration to Jammu and Kashmir despite the clarity given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The Union Home Minister has already stated: first delimitation, then Assembly elections, and statehood at an appropriate time."

"Some people are trying to mislead the public on this issue. I want to make it clear that the Union Territory government already has sufficient powers and those powers must be utilised for public welfare instead of spreading confusion," L-G Sinha said.

He also added that October 31 marks the birth of a new Jammu and Kashmir, an era that ended fear, separatism and discrimination and ushered in peace, development and democracy.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said recently that if statehood was not restored to the Union Territory within the finite period, he would resign as the Chief Minister.

He also added that the hopes of restoration of statehood were fading.

The Union Territory government in Jammu and Kashmir has been pressing for statehood restoration since day one holding that the government faces serious hardships in resolving the problems of the people in the absence of statehood.

L-G Sinha said that except law and order and transfer powers of services like the IPS/IAS, every other power in Jammu and Kashmir lies with the Union Territory government.

Wherever an IPS or an IAS officer is posted at the Senior Superintendent of Police or the District Magistrate-level, the Jammu and Kashmir government has complete power over their functioning.

The IAS officers posted as administrative secretaries of various departments also come under the direct control of the Minister Incharge of that department.

"There is no question of overlapping of jurisdiction. I know my limitations," L-G Sinha said when asked to comment on the common refrain by the Chief Minister and various Ministers in Jammu and Kashmir.

