'Some parties on mission to protect infiltrators': Amit Shah on Bengal CM’s plea to halt SIR 

New Delhi: Some political parties are on a mission to shield the infiltrators by opposing the voter verification drive being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), said Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

The searing swipe by the Home Minister comes on the back of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's urgent appeal to the poll panel to stop the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) -- currently underway in 12 states, including three union territories.

Addressing an event in Gujarat, HM Amit Shah said that stopping infiltration in the country was not just necessary but also the need of the hour because of the threat it poses to the country’s demography and democracy.

"Preventing infiltration is not only necessary for the security of the country, but also essential to protect our democratic system from being corrupted. Unfortunately, some political parties are opposing the 'ghuspaithiya hatao' campaign and the voter list purification drive being carried out by the Election Commission under SIR,” he stated.

Reiterating the pledge to oust infiltrators and outsiders, he said that every single infiltrator will be identified and thrown out of the country.

“It’s the people of this country and not the infiltrators who will elect their representatives," he added.

The Home Minister’s remarks come just a day after Mamata Banerjee dashed off a letter to the Election Commission, demanding a stay on the ongoing SIR exercise on the grounds of 'alienating the common public and snatching their right to vote'.

“I would request you to kindly intervene decisively to halt the ongoing exercise, stop coercive measures, provide proper training and support, and thoroughly reassess the present methodology and timelines,” Mamata Banerjee wrote in a letter to CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

She also claimed that many BLOs (Booth Level Officers) were under extreme pressure and fear of punitive action and were resorting to “submission of incorrect or incomplete entries, thus risking disenfranchisement of genuine voters and eroding the integrity of the electoral roll”.

Her letter drew backlash from the BJP, including the state unit, which not just dismissed her charges but also accused her of trying to derail a lawful process.

