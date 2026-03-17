Slain student’s final rites to be performed in Canada, CM visits family in Ujjain

Bhopal/Ujjain, March 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the residence of the bereaved family of Gurkirat Singh in Parshwanath City on Dewas Road, Ujjain, to express condolences following the young man's tragic murder in Canada.

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The family, devastated by the loss, shared their grief and made specific requests for government support to conduct the final rites in Canada.

Gurkirat Singh, the younger son of businessman Gurjeet Singh Manocha, was pursuing a Post-Degree Diploma in Business Management at Northern Lights College in Fort St. John, British Columbia. On March 14, he was brutally attacked and killed by a group of youths, an incident that has left the Sikh community in Madhya Pradesh and beyond in deep sorrow.

Accompanied by Ujjain’s Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya, the Chief Minister reached the Manocha home on Tuesday. Both leaders offered flowers before Gurkirat's photograph as a mark of respect and spent time consoling the family members who are grappling with the sudden tragedy.

The Chief Minister described the loss as deeply distressing, noting that Gurkirat had travelled abroad for higher studies with bright aspirations. On his social media account, the Chief Minister posted a message conveying heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of immense grief.

During the interaction, Gurjeet Singh Manocha submitted a formal application outlining the family's wishes. He expressed the desire to perform the funeral rites in Canada, where the incident occurred and then bring the ashes back to Ujjain for final ceremonies. To make this possible, he requested the urgent issuance of visas for Gurkirat's elder brother, Prabhkirat Singh and cousin Saheb Singh so they could travel immediately.

He also sought financial assistance of around Rs 50 lakh to cover the substantial costs of air travel, hospital expenses already incurred in Canada, and other related charges.

Both the Chief Minister and the Member of Parliament listened attentively to the family's concerns and assured them of every possible help from the state government. They promised to coordinate with relevant authorities to expedite the visa process and explore avenues for financial support.

--IANS

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