Six top surrendered Maoists meet Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Six top Maoists of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist, who surrendered before the Telangana Police, recently called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Friday.

The surrendered Maoists, including Thippiri Tirupati alias Devuji, who was the Central Committee Member, Politburo Member and Central Military Commission (CMC) In-charge of CPI-Maoist, and Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, who was the CPI-Maoist Central Committee Member, met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat.

Pothula Kalpana alias Sujatha, Pulluri Prasad Rao alias Chandranna, both former Central Committee members, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, who was Telangana State Committee (TSC) Secretary and Nune Narsimha Reddy alias Ganganna, a former State Committee Member also met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Devuji, Raji Reddy, Chokka Rao and Narasimha Reddy have surrendered before the police on Tuesday while the other two had joined the mainstream earlier.

Government advisors K. Kesava Rao and Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy, Additional Director General (Intelligence), Vijay Kumar and Inspector General of Special Intelligence Bureau, Sumati were also present.

At Tuesday's press conference, DGP Reddy had said that top Maoist leaders rejoined the mainstream following the appeal made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy last year to CPI-Maoist cadres to renounce violence, return to the mainstream, and actively participate in the development and welfare of the state and its people.

The DGP noted that a total of 591 Maoists have surrendered before the Telangana Police since 2024. They include four CPI-Maoist Central Committee Members and 16 State Committee Members.

He said that now only 11 underground CPI-Maoist cadres, who are native of Telangana are left over.

"Of these, only two Area Committee are presently working in Telangana State Committee, while the remaining are operating in other states, including Chhattisgarh."

DGP Reddy appealed to all the remaining underground CPI-Maoist cadres, particularly the 11 cadres, who are natives of Telangana, to renounce violence, return to their native villages/towns, reunite with their families, and contribute constructively to the development of the state.

--IANS

ms/khz