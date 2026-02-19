Six-term Cong MLA K. Babu quits electoral politics

Kochi Feb 19 (IANS) In a significant political development ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, veteran Congress leader K. Babu on Thursday announced his decision to step away from electoral politics, drawing the curtain on a long and eventful legislative career.

The six-time MLA from Tripunithura said he had conveyed his decision to senior party leaders, even as the Congress leadership had reportedly asked him to contest once again from the constituency he represented for six terms.

"I have made my decision and have informed all my senior party leaders that I will no longer be part of electoral politics," Babu said.

The 74-vear-old soft-spoken leader known for his organisational skills, Babu was one of the closest confidants of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

He served as Excise Minister in the Chandy-led government between 2011 and 2016, a tenure that was later overshadowed by the bar licence "scam" controversy.

The allegations, raised by the CPI(M)-led Opposition, put Babu under intense political pressure both inside and outside the Assembly.

From 2016 onwards, he faced investigations by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, marking a turbulent phase in his public life.

The prolonged probe, coupled with health concerns, took a personal toll.

Despite the setbacks, Babu chose to re-enter the electoral fray in 2021, stating that he wished to face the electorate and clear his name.

In a keenly watched contest, he reclaimed the Tripunithura seat by defeating CPI(M) leader M. Swaraj, who had unseated him in 2016.

His decision to bow out now opens up a crucial Congress bastion in Ernakulam district at a time when candidate selection is under sharp focus.

With decades of legislative experience and deep roots in Tripunithura, Babu's exit marks the end of an era in the constituency’s political landscape and signals a generational shift within the party as it prepares for the electoral battle ahead.

