Six persons trapped in swollen stream in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Six persons were trapped in flood waters in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Wednesday following heavy rains in the region since Tuesday night.

Six workers had climbed onto a water tanker and were waiting to be rescued while the water level was rising in the stream.

The incident occurred in the Kalyani stream in Timmareddy, where they were engaged in bridge construction work.

In Medak district, a car was washed away in floodwaters in the Nakkavagu stream in Haveli Ghanpur mandal. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched the search operation. It was immediately not clear how many people were travelling in the car.

SDRF personnel rescued 350 girl students caught in flood waters in Medak district. A government women’s degree college hostel was flooded due to heavy rains. The students were trapped inside, and with no food in the hostel building, they all pleaded authorities to rescue them. The rescue teams safely brought out all the students.

Fire Services personnel rescued 10 people from a flooded area in Ramayampet town in Medak district.

According to officials, the SDRF team was carrying out a rescue operation in Annasagar village in Yellareddypet mandal of Kamareddy district.

Heavy to very heavy rains in the united Medak and Kamareddy districts have wreaked havoc. Rivulets, streams, lakes and ponds were overflowing, inundating low-lying areas and cutting off road and rail connectivity at a few places.

Rajampet in Kamareddy district received the highest rainfall of 36.38 cm between 8.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Bhiknoor in Kamareddy district received 23.80 cm rainfall. Kamareddy and Havelighanpur in Medak district recorded rainfall of 21.53 and 20.88 cm, respectively.

Ten other places in Medak, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts recorded rainfall between 12.15 and 19.83 cm.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alerted the Collectors of Medak and Kamareddy districts.

He directed the Collectors to immediately launch rescue operations wherever required. He asked officials of all the departments to be ready to tackle any situation. He also directed them to use the NDRF and the SDRF for the rescue operations.

--IANS

ms/vd