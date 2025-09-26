Six killed, several injured as roof of steel plant collapses in Raipur

Raipur, Sep 26 (IANS) A tragic accident at the under-construction Godavari Ispat Plant in Silatara Chowki, Raipur, claimed the lives of six labourers and left several others critically injured, triggering widespread concern over industrial safety standards.

The incident occurred during work hours when a section of the plant’s structure suddenly collapsed.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud crash followed by panic as workers rushed to rescue those trapped beneath the debris.

Emergency services responded swiftly, and senior police officials reached the site to coordinate rescue efforts and manage the growing crowd.

“We received information about a roof collapse at the Godavari Ispat plant. Six bodies were recovered, and six injured labourers were immediately shifted to medical facilities. Rescue teams are still searching for others who may be trapped,” said a senior police officer. Ten injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital. According to hospital authorities, four were declared dead on arrival. “Despite our best efforts, they showed no signs of life,” said a source.

The remaining six are undergoing treatment, with several admitted to the ICU due to serious injuries. Outside the factory, scenes of anguish erupted as families of the workers gathered, desperate for news.

The atmosphere remained tense, with police personnel working to maintain order and provide updates.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed deep sorrow over the incident. An investigation has been launched by Silatara Chowki police to determine the cause of the collapse.

While initial findings point to structural instability, officials have not ruled out negligence.

“We are collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses. Action will follow based on the findings,” the senior police officer added.

The tragedy has reignited concerns about the safety of labourers in high-risk construction zones. Labour unions and civil society groups have demanded a thorough probe and adequate compensation for the victims’ families.

A formal statement from the administration is expected soon.

--IANS

sktr/pgh