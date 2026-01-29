Six cops injured in attack in Bihar's Jehanabad, 2nd incident in 24 hours

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Six police personnel were injured in an attack in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Thursday, marking the second major assault on police within the last 24 hours.

The repeated attacks have raised serious concerns over law and order in the district.

According to information received, a team from the Excise Department reached Sheikhpura Nat Toli under the Ghosi police station area around 5.00 a.m. to conduct a raid against the illegal liquor trade.

As soon as the team began its operation, anti-social elements present at the spot suddenly launched a violent attack.

The attackers assaulted police personnel with sticks and other weapons, leaving several officers seriously injured.

The injured policemen have been identified as constables Sangam Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Santosh Kumar, Manoj Kumar Gupta, Anish Kumar, and Ajay Kumar.

All of them were immediately admitted to Jehanabad Sadar Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, senior police officials rushed to the spot.

Police have identified the accused and intensified raids to arrest those involved. An investigation into the entire incident is underway.

Earlier, another violent incident was reported in Gulabganj market under the Shakurabad police station area of Jehanabad district.

During an anti-encroachment drive, angry locals pelted stones at the police and administrative team, injuring two police personnel.

The injured officers were admitted to a nearby health centre for treatment.

The anti-encroachment drive was being carried out by a joint team of the district administration and police following directions from the High Court.

However, as soon as the operation began, some anti-social elements started pelting stones, creating chaos and a stampede-like situation in the market area.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, additional police forces were deployed from the police lines, and senior district officials reached the spot with reinforcement.

The entire incident was videographed, and efforts are underway to identify those involved in the violence.

The district administration has made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against all those responsible.

At present, police and administrative authorities are focused on restoring peace and maintaining law and order in the affected areas.

--IANS

ajk/dpb