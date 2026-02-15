Six arrested from Kolkata in two different theft cases

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) Six accused in two different cases were arrested in Kolkata on the same day as Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar made surprise visits across the city to monitor the law and order situation, police sources said on Sunday.

Read More

Four of the arrested are residents of Gujarat. They have been arrested on charges of theft.

According to the police, the four accused were arrested from the Hastings area by the 'Watch' branch of the Intelligence Department in Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters). The arrested accused have been identified as Anil Ramju Salat, Dhiru Kalobhai Salat, Sameerbhai Salat, and Raju Kumar, all of whom hail from Anand in Gujarat.

According to sources, a theft case was filed at Jorasanko police station on January 14, and the four were named as accused in the theft. Investigators had been searching for the accused for the past month. Finally, the four were arrested from Hastings area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two accused in a complaint of theft filed at Girish Park police station on January 20 were arrested from the Park Circus area on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz, alias Sunny, and Mohammad Sameer. Both are residents of the Entally area in central Kolkata. It is learnt that they are accused of stealing several items, including mobile phones and money from the car of a cab driver while he was sleeping.

According to police sources, all six people arrested in the two cases were to be produced in court on Sunday.

A few days ago, at the Kolkata Police's monthly crime prevention meeting, Commissioner of Police, Supratim Sarkar, instructed that police patrols should be made visible across the city during busy hours of the day. The CP himself took to the streets on Saturday to check on the effectiveness and implementation of his instruction. On the same day, these six people were arrested in connection with two thefts committed about a month ago.

IANS

sch/vd