SIR training for 43 master trainers held, BLOs to visit homes to verify electoral data: Rajasthan CEO

Jaipur, July 16 (IANS) A one-day Special Intensive Revision (SIR) training programme was conducted on Wednesday aimed at preparing 43 state-level master trainers from 41 districts to lead a major voter list revision drive across Rajasthan.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan, Naveen Mahajan.

During the inaugural session, CEO Naveen Mahajan informed that, inspired by Bihar’s model, the Election Commission of India has decided to initiate a SIR campaign nationwide. He highlighted that such a large-scale voter list revision was last undertaken in 2002.

This time, Rajasthan will also participate in this initiative, where Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit households to update and verify electoral data.

To ensure the success of this campaign, 43 master trainers were given comprehensive training. These trainers will now return to their respective districts and train BLOs and supervisors.

The focus will be on door-to-door visits where BLOs will engage with over 5.75 crore voters of the state, collecting data through a designated counting format to ensure accurate and updated voter lists.

Mahajan emphasised the importance of remaining updated with the latest guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Rajasthan.

He also advised trainers to stay informed about Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to the voter revision process to ensure clarity and efficiency in the field.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Dr. Raunaque Bairagi, conducted a detailed session explaining the BLOs’ role in the SIR.

He elaborated on the procedural, technical, and public engagement aspects that BLOs must adhere to during the campaign.

Deputy District Election Officer Jaipur, Ashish Kumar, was also present during the session.

This campaign is expected to significantly enhance the accuracy of the electoral rolls and strengthen voter participation in the upcoming elections, said officials.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Electoral Officer Rajasthan, Naveen Mahajan, at the Government Secretariat.

The agenda focussed on preparations for the upcoming SIR Program of the Photo Voter Lists, as proposed by the Election Commission of India, along with other poll-related activities.

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioners, District Election Officers, and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers of Ajmer and Bikaner Divisions participated via video conferencing.

Addressing the officials, CEO Mahajan emphasised that the primary objective of the SIR program is to ensure accuracy, transparency, and inclusivity in the voter lists so that every eligible citizen can exercise their right to vote.

He directed that help desks be established at all levels—from Gram Panchayat to district headquarters—and that personnel assigned to these desks must be fully aware of the SIR guidelines and procedures.

Mahajan further instructed that key human resources such as BLOs, Information Assistants, and Supervisors should be appointed and trained promptly.

He also stressed the importance of selecting volunteers and providing them with the necessary training to support the campaign effectively.

To maintain transparency and accuracy, the CEO directed the formation of special inspection teams for random checks to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voter list.

