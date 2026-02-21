SIR snapshot: Gujarat records deletion of over 68 lakh voters, Lakshadweep lowest at 206

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released snapshots of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, showing that Gujarat recorded the highest deletion of over 68 lakh electors, while Lakshadweep registered the lowest deletion at 206 names.

The snapshots were issued after publication of the final electoral rolls for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, detailing the extent of deletions and revisions undertaken to ensure accurate and updated voter lists.

According to the ECI, Gujarat’s total electorate stood at 5,08,43,436 before the SIR exercise and declined to 4,40,30,725 after revision, resulting in deletion of 68,12,711 names -- a net change of 13.40 per cent.

The Commission said the deletions were carried out following field verification and were attributed to reasons such as death, permanent migration, duplicate or multiple enrolments, and other statutory grounds.

The percentage of net change in the number of electors during the SIR exercise was highest in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 16.87 per cent, followed by Gujarat at 13.40 per cent.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the number of electors declined from 3,10,404 to 2,58,040, reflecting deletion of 52,364 names.

In Madhya Pradesh, the electorate declined from 5,74,06,143 before revision to 5,39,81,065 after the exercise, resulting in deletion of 34,25,078 names -- a net change of 5.97 per cent.

In Rajasthan, the number of electors declined from 5,46,56,215 to 5,15,19,929, reflecting a net change of 5.74 per cent.

In Chhattisgarh, the electorate declined from 2,12,30,737 to 1,87,30,914, marking a net change of 11.77 per cent.

In Kerala, the number of electors reduced from 2,78,50,855 prior to the revision to 2,69,53,644 after the SIR exercise, reflecting a net change of 3.22 per cent.

In Goa, the electorate declined from 11,85,034 to 10,57,566, resulting in deletion of 1,27,468 names -- a net change of 10.75 per cent.

In Puducherry, the number of electors declined from 10,21,578 to 9,44,211, reflecting a net change of 7.57 per cent.

In Lakshadweep, the electorate declined marginally from 57,813 to 57,607, reflecting deletion of 206 names -- a net change of 0.36 per cent, the lowest among the regions covered under the revision exercise.

The Commission said the revision exercise was conducted to maintain accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls through systematic verification and removal of ineligible entries.

--IANS

rch/pgh