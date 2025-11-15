SIR program: Rajasthan leads India in online count form submission; 9.5 million uploaded

Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Program of the Electoral Roll-2026, Rajasthan has significantly accelerated the digitisation of count forms.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, the digital uploading of completed forms on ECINET is progressing rapidly, with 9.5 million forms uploaded so far.

Barmer, Dholpur, and Ganganagar are currently leading in digitisation, while Baran, Kota, and Bundi are lagging.

Barmer and Raisinghnagar have completed more than 30 per cent of the digitisation work, making them the frontrunners.

In contrast, Bhilwara and Vidyadhar Nagar have digitised less than 8 per cent of the forms, placing them at the bottom of the list.

The Chief Electoral Officer has directed all District Election Officers to expedite the process and ensure timely technical support to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to avoid delays.

Rajasthan has emerged as the national leader in online submission of count forms. The state accounts for 55 per cent of all online forms submitted across 12 states and union territories participating in the SIR Program-2026.

A total of 1.33 lakh forms have been filed online in Rajasthan. Among districts, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar lead in online submissions, while progress remains slow in Banswara and Dungarpur.

The Chief Electoral Officer has urged citizens to make greater use of online facilities. To fill the SIR form online, visit the Election Commission’s Voter Service Portal at voters.eci.gov.in.

Click on “Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026,” then log in using your registered mobile number, email ID, or EPIC number.

Select “Fill Enumeration Form,” choose your state, and enter your EPIC number to retrieve your details.

Voters can then verify the pre-filled information -- such as name, EPIC number, serial number, part number, and constituency details.

A mobile number linked to the voter card is mandatory for OTP verification. If the mobile number is not linked, users must first update it through Form 8.

“The portal offers three verification options: name appears in last year’s voter list, parent(s) or grandparents’ names appear in last year’s list; nor do I nor my parents appear in the previous list. Voters must select one option and complete the verification process,” said officials.

