SIR Phase II: Over 42 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has achieved a major milestone under Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, distributing more than 42 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) to electors across 12 States and Union Territories as of November 12, the poll panel said on Thursday.

According to the ECI’s latest daily bulletin, a total of 50.95 crore EFs were printed, marking 99.91 per cent completion, out of which 82.71 per cent (42.18 crore) have already been distributed.

The ongoing Enumeration Phase runs from November 4 to December 4.

States such as Goa, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal have achieved near-total coverage, reflecting efficient ground-level coordination.

Lakshadweep and Goa reported 100 per cent completion in printing and distribution, Puducherry (93.41 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar (89.81 per cent), Gujarat distributed over 4.79 crore forms (94.27 per cent), while Tamil Nadu distributed 5.21 crore forms (81.37 per cent) and others.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, distributed 12.33 crore forms, covering nearly 80 per cent of its electorate.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded 74.41 per cent and 81.37 per cent coverage, respectively.

Similarly, poll-bound West Bengal reported distribution of over 7.14 crore forms, covering a total of 93.22 per cent.

More than 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 10.41 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed to ensure every eligible elector is reached.

The ECI stated that all recognised political parties have been asked to appoint additional BLAs to strengthen field-level verification and enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls.

