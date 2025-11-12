SIR Phase II: Over 37 crore enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has achieved a major milestone under Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, distributing more than 37 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) to electors across 12 States and Union Territories as of November 12, 2025, the poll panel said on Wednesday.

According to the ECI’s latest daily bulletin, a total of 50.69 crore EFs were printed, marking 99.41 per cent completion, out of which 72.66 per cent (37.05 crore) have already been distributed.

The ongoing Enumeration Phase runs from November 4 to December 4, 2025.

States such as Goa, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal have achieved near-total coverage, reflecting efficient ground-level coordination.

Lakshadweep reported 100 per cent completion in printing and distribution, while Goa distributed (99.99 per cent), Puducherry (93.4 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar (89.22 per cent), Gujarat distributed over 4.47 crore forms (88.08 per cent), while Tamil Nadu distributed over 5 crore forms (78.09 per cent) and others.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, distributed 10.8 crore forms, covering nearly 70 per cent of its electorate. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan followed with over 53 per cent and 70 per cent coverage, respectively.

Similarly, poll-bound West Bengal reported distribution of over 6.80 crore forms, covering a total of 88.8 per cent.

Smaller regions like Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have also recorded impressive progress above 89 per cent.

More than 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 7.64 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed to ensure every eligible elector is reached.

The ECI stated that all recognised political parties have been asked to appoint additional BLAs to strengthen field-level verification and enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls.

Notably, the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded peacefully on Tuesday, recording a voter turnout of 68.79 per cent, with data from around 2,000 polling booths still pending, according to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal.

He said the average turnout in the first and second phases stands at 66.90 per cent, which is 9.6 per cent higher than the previous Assembly election and a historic high since the 1951-52 election.

The total percentage of male voters turned out at 62.8 per cent and female 71.60 per cent in both phases.

--IANS

sas/uk