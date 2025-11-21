SIR Phase II: EF distribution climbs to 98.93 per cent, digitisation at 26.77pc

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025, with 98.93 percentage distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) across 12 states and Union Territories.

According to the Daily Bulletin issued at 3 p.m. on Friday, nationwide EF distribution has reached 98.93 percentage, reflecting strong field mobilisation by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and active participation from Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

During the ongoing enumeration phase, which runs from November 4 to December 4, a total of 50.43 crore EFs have already been distributed out of the eligible 50.97 crore electors.

Digitisation, however, continues to trail behind distribution efforts, with 13.64 crore forms digitised so far -- marking an overall digitisation rate of 26.77 percentage.

Goa and Lakshadweep have recorded a perfect 100 percentage EF distribution, followed by Andaman and Nicobar with 99.98 percentage, Madhya Pradesh with 99.79 percentage, West Bengal with 99.74 percentage and Gujarat at 99.63 percentage.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by electorate size, has achieved 99.57 percentage distribution, covering over 15.37 crore electors.

Puducherry with 94.97 percentage, Tamil Nadu (95.58 percentage) and Kerala (97.10 percentage) reported the lowest EF distribution among the 12 regions assessed.

In terms of digitisation, Lakshadweep leads with 61.30 percentage, followed by Goa at 59.81 percentage and Rajasthan at 54.26 percentage.

Kerala has registered the lowest digitisation progress at just 6.81 percentage, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 9.21 percentage.

The Commission noted that recognised political parties have been urged to appoint more Booth Level Agents to accelerate verification and digitisation.

The press note by the ECI added that the figures from Rajasthan do not include the Anta Assembly constituency, where the revision was deferred due to a by-election.

The ECI will continue to release scheduled bulletins as the revision process advances toward its December 4 deadline.

--IANS

sas/pgh