SIR Phase 2: ECI records 100 pc distribution of EF in seven States/UTs, four in digitisation among 12

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with data showing that seven states and Union Territories have achieved 100 per cent distribution, and four recorded complete digitisation of Elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs) amongst 12.

The update was shared in the Commission’s daily bulletin released on Wednesday.

The enumeration phase for the ongoing revision began on November 4 and will conclude on December 11.

According to the bulletin, a total of 50.96 crore EFs have already been distributed, amounting to 99.98 per cent coverage of electors across the 12 reporting states and Union Territories.

Digitisation has also kept pace, with 50.76 crore forms digitised, reflecting 99.59 per cent completion.

Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Gujarat and Goa are among the best performers, achieving 100 per cent in distribution.

Similarly, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu recorded 99.99 per cent distribution, while Rajasthan stands at 99.58 per cent.

Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry have also recorded 100 per cent digitisation, while Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have digitised 99.99 per cent of forms.

West Bengal, with more than 7.66 crore electors, has reached 99.86 per cent digitisation.

Rajasthan, where the revision in Anta Assembly Constituency began late due to a by-election, has achieved 99.58 per centage distribution and 99.59 per centage digitisation.

Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have recorded distribution figures of 99.98 per cent and 99.81 per cent, respectively.

However, digitisation in these states stands at 99 per cent for Uttar Pradesh and 98.52 per cent for Kerala.

Notably, for Kerala, the last date for submitting forms is December 18.

The ECI noted that the digitised data includes electors marked as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate entries.

The Commission has also urged recognised political parties to appoint additional Booth Level Agents to strengthen field verification.

