SIR phase 2: ECI inches towards completion as 99.90 pc enumeration forms distributed

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the daily bulletin for Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, reporting near-complete progress in the distribution and digitisation of Elector-specific enumeration forms (EFs) across 12 States and Union Territories.

The enumeration phase, which began on November 4, will continue until December 11.

According to the bulletin, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Goa have recorded full coverage in the distribution of EFs, with each achieving 100 per cent distribution.

Lakshadweep has also completed digitisation of all 57,813 forms (100 per cent), while Rajasthan has digitised 5,46,50,355 out of 5,46,56,215 forms, marking 99.99 per cent digitisation.

Goa has digitised 11,80,138 forms, amounting to 99.59 per cent of its total share.

Among the larger States, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have distributed 99.97 per cent of forms. West Bengal has digitised 7,60,44,145 forms (99.23 per cent), while Chhattisgarh has digitised 2,10,66,785 forms (99.23 per cent).

Madhya Pradesh has distributed 99.97 per cent of its forms and completed digitisation of 5,68,21,633 forms, accounting for 98.98 per cent.

Tamil Nadu, with an electorate exceeding 6.41 crore, reported 99.81 per cent distribution and 98.23 per cent digitisation of forms.

Gujarat recorded 99.92 per cent distribution and 96.60 per cent digitisation, while Kerala registered 99.49 per cent distribution and 95.27 per cent digitisation of enumeration forms.

Uttar Pradesh, the State with the highest number of electors at over 15.44 crore, has distributed 99.91 per cent forms and digitised 14,20,43,814 forms, amounting to 91.98 per cent progress — the lowest digitisation rate among the major States listed.

Across all 12 States and Union Territories covered in the bulletin, a total of 50,92,54,353 forms have been distributed, reflecting 99.90 per cent coverage, while 49,18,10,732 forms have undergone digitisation, marking 96.48 per cent completion.

The ECI noted that the figures for Rajasthan exclude the 193-Anta Assembly Constituency, where the revision process was deferred due to a by-election.

Enumeration in Anta will begin on December 8. The Commission has also urged recognised political parties to appoint additional Booth Level Agents to support the exercise.

--IANS

sas/uk