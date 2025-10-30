SIR for voter list ‘correction’ launched in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) The Election Commission of India has launched the Special Summary Revision Program (SIR-2026) for updating and correcting voter lists across Rajasthan.

The programme aims to ensure accuracy, inclusiveness, and timely updating of the electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections.

According to the Commission’s schedule, printing and training work will be conducted from October 28 to November 3, followed by door-to-door distribution of voter enumeration forms and revision of polling stations between November 4 and December 4.

The draft voter list will be published on December 9, with the period for claims and objections open from December 9, 2025, to January 8, 2026. All claims and objections will be resolved by January 31, and the final voter list will be released on February 7, 2026.

Jaipur Deputy District Election Officer Meghraj Meena informed that Jaipur district comprises 17 Assembly constituencies, with 17 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 83 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) currently engaged in the revision process. The district has a total of 5,046 polling stations, including 744 newly established ones.

Presently, Jaipur district has 4,823,379 registered voters, including 2,319,714 women and 101 third-gender voters.

He further stated that January 1, 2026, has been set as the eligibility date for voter registration under SIR-2026. Any Indian citizen aged 18 years or above on this date and not registered elsewhere is eligible to enrol. Each Booth Level Officer (BLO) will conduct door-to-door verification of voter eligibility.

Citizens are urged to check their details on the official Election Commission website https://voters.eci.gov.in or contact their respective BLOs.

Meena added that during form submission, applicants can view previous voter records online. If voter forms are not returned due to reasons such as absence, transfer, death, or duplication, the BLO will verify and update the records.

Details of voters missing from the draft list will be displayed on notice boards at the Panchayat Samiti, Municipal Corporation, BDO office, or Panchayat office for public information. He clarified that no documents will be collected directly from voters during enumeration, and citizens should assist BLOs by verifying their information.

The Election Commission has approved 13 documents as valid proofs for verification — including birth certificate, passport, secondary certificate, domicile certificate, caste certificate, family register, LIC or bank records, and Aadhaar card (note: Aadhaar is not valid as proof of citizenship).

The Deputy District Election Officer appealed to all citizens to actively participate in the voter list verification drive, stating, “The strength of democracy lies in ensuring that every eligible citizen’s name is included in the electoral roll. Timely verification and correction will help uphold the integrity of free and fair elections.”

--IANS

arc/dan