Siliguri girl's death: Tutor held in Chennai after six days; political row intensifies

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) Six days after the mysterious death of a minor girl in north Bengal’s Siliguri, the prime accused, a private tutor, has been arrested from Chennai along with another individual, the police said on Monday.

Read More

Earlier, one person was detained in connection with the death of the girl. The girl’s death had triggered protests in the city and set off a political exchange between the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Qazi Shamsuddin Ahmed said, “On March 29, one individual was arrested. Interrogation of that individual revealed that the prime accused, Amir Ali, had fled to Chennai. Our police team subsequently travelled there, arrested him, and brought him back. Along with him, another individual named Samir Ali has also been arrested. We will certainly try to ensure that the accused receives the strictest punishment.”

The incident took place last week in the Kulipara area of Ward No. 1 in Siliguri. The minor girl’s death was reported as unnatural, with allegations that her private tutor, Amir Ali, was involved. He had been absconding since the incident, prompting anger in the locality. Residents staged protests and blocked roads, demanding swift action.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh had also launched a sit-in protest. Siliguri Mayor and senior Trinamool Congress leader Goutam Deb visited the victim’s home and asked the police to expedite the investigation.

Following the arrest, BJP MP Raju Bista said, “I thank the police for apprehending the accused. Now, I demand that the law sentence him to death by hanging.” He also urged Shankar Ghosh to withdraw his protest.

Ghosh addressed a press conference at the protest site and said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Siliguri for standing by our side. I had suspended my election campaign; however, I will now resume campaigning effective immediately. It took this long to apprehend the accused solely because of his affiliation with a certain political party.”

Responding to the allegations, Goutam Deb said, “The BJP has engaged in unnecessary politics regarding the minor’s death. The police were diligently carrying out their duties; they have now arrested the prime accused, Amir Ali.”

“We, too, were fully vigilant regarding this incident. I personally spoke with the police commissioner. I visited the minor victim’s home and stood in solidarity with her family. However, I refrained from engaging in petty politics over the issue. The police have done an excellent job; they successfully apprehended the accused from outside the city,” he added.

--IANS

sch/snj/skp