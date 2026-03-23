Sikkim urban local body polls on April 24; counting on April 25

Gangtok, March 23 (IANS) The State Election Commission of Sikkim on Monday announced that elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) will be held on April 24, with polling scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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Counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on April 25, while the term of the current elected representatives is set to end on May 5.

State Election Commissioner KC Lepcha said the election process formally began with the issuance of the notification on March 23. Filing of nominations will continue till March 30, followed by scrutiny on April 1. The last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed as April 4.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect.

Lepcha stressed that the elections will be conducted in a free, fair and inducement-free manner. He added that preparations have been completed in coordination with district administrations and election officials, and consultations have been held with political parties.

According to the Commission, a total of 63 wards across urban bodies will go to polls, covering 93,697 voters, including 47,170 males and 46,527 females. The electorate has increased by 14.5 per cent, while the number of wards has gone up by 23 per cent following delimitation.

The Gangtok Municipal Corporation has the highest share with 21 wards, 69 polling stations and 58,703 voters.

Other urban bodies include Namchi Municipal Council with 7 wards and 6,095 voters, Singtam Nagar Panchayat with 5 wards and 4,998 voters, and Rangpo Nagar Panchayat with 5 wards and 16,276 voters.

Pakyong and Soreng Nagar Panchayats are newly constituted. Pakyong has 5 wards, 9 polling stations and 1,443 voters, while Geyzing, Soreng and Mangan Nagar Panchayats have 2,662, 2,043 and 2,662 voters respectively.

The elections will be conducted with reservations implemented on community and gender lines, officials said.

--IANS

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