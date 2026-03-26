Sikkim local body polls: CAP to boycott if elections held on party lines

Gangtok, March 26 (IANS) The Citizen Action Party (CAP) on Thursday announced that it will boycott the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections in Sikkim if they are conducted on a party basis, reiterating its long-standing demand for non-party grassroots democratic processes.

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CAP spokesperson Albert Gurung said the party has consistently advocated strengthening local self-governance through independent participation, asserting that municipal and Nagar Panchayat elections must remain non-partisan to preserve their democratic essence.

“Local body elections are meant to empower communities, not political parties. Conducting them on a party basis dilutes their core purpose,” Gurung said.

He pointed out that the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), prior to coming to power in 2019, had promised to abolish party-based Panchayat and ULB elections, but has since reversed its stand.

Echoing similar concerns, CAP spokesperson Prakash Parajuly said party-based local polls undermine the spirit of decentralisation envisaged under the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendment Acts.

“These amendments were aimed at devolving power and decision-making to the grassroots. Party-based elections defeat that objective,” he said.

Parajuly argued that in a small state like Sikkim, where some wards have fewer than 500 voters, political affiliations could overshadow local issues.

“Elected representatives may prioritise party interests over public welfare,” he added.

Gurung further alleged that the move reflects an attempt to centralise control, claiming that local representatives often function under party directives, thereby weakening accountability.

The party said it will not field candidates under its symbol in the ULB polls announced by the State Election Commission. Instead, it will extend indirect support to independent candidates based on merit, integrity, and public service credentials.

“Capable and educated youth must come forward to address grassroots issues and hold those in power accountable,” Parajuly said.

CAP also raised concerns over possible uncontested wards, the ward reservation process, and alleged irregularities in candidate eligibility.

Reaffirming its stand, the party said it would adopt a similar approach in future Panchayat elections if conducted on a party basis.

--IANS

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