Siddaramaiah holds dinner party for ministers, hints at cabinet reshuffle

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner party on Monday night at his official residence ‘Cauvery’ in Bengaluru for his cabinet colleagues.

During the gathering, he passed a subtle message about taking responsibility in terms of both party organisation and the impending cabinet reshuffle.

Sources confirmed that Siddaramaiah told ministers they should be ready to give up their positions if required and involve themselves in organisational work. The ministers also discussed banning RSS activities in the state, the cabinet reshuffle, elections to the Bengaluru civic agency, the caste census, and the Bihar elections.

The Chief Minister also asked ministers to focus on their work and not worry too much about the possibility of losing their posts, assuring them that the high command observes everything and always rewards loyal and performing leaders. Importantly, Siddaramaiah told ministers to be prepared to go to Bihar whenever the high command calls on them.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar attended the dinner but left early. After his departure, Siddaramaiah held informal conversations with ministers.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “We discussed the BBMP, Zilla Panchayat, and Taluk Panchayat elections. No discussion was held regarding the cabinet reshuffle. The only agenda of the dinner meet was elections.”

Labour Minister Santosh Lad stated, “We had a great and delicious dinner. It was a general and casual gathering where we greeted each other and spoke. Some people personally spoke to the CM, but nothing in particular was discussed."

Answering a question, he said, "In politics, small things happen. A minister from the Taliban government came here and held a press conference, but our Prime Minister has not held one yet. The media should ask questions. It is shameful that, at the request of the Taliban minister, female journalists were not allowed to attend the press conference. This is a shame for our country.”

Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge declined to comment.

The development, coming at a time of speculation over leadership change and strong rumours of a cabinet reshuffle, had assumed significance.

Congress party sources revealed that Siddaramaiah had multiple agendas behind organising the dinner meeting. The first was to send out a strong message that he remains firmly in command of the state unit, amid claims from Shivakumar’s camp about a possible leadership change in November and talk of a “November Revolution” within the ruling party.

The second agenda was to convey to cabinet ministers the need for the sacrifice of cabinet posts in the interest of the party. Siddaramaiah faces the challenge of carrying out a reshuffle without creating animosity, as his camp fears that those losing ministerial berths could be drawn to the rival camp.

The third agenda was to address concerns raised in a letter by the State Contractors’ Association to Siddaramaiah. Sources said the CM has taken the matter seriously, as the association has also sent the letter to the Congress high command. He is expected to instruct the minister concerned—whose seven to eight departments are under scrutiny—to streamline processes and resolve the issues.

