Siddaramaiah extends Women's Day greetings, cites K'taka's empowerment initiatives

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday extended his greetings to women across the state on the occasion of International Women's Day and reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening women’s empowerment through various welfare initiatives.

In a message to the people of the state, the Chief Minister conveyed his wishes to all women, including mothers, sisters and daughters.

He said the purpose of International Women’s Day is to create awareness about women’s empowerment, equality and dignity, while recognising their achievements in social, economic, educational, cultural and political spheres.

Siddaramaiah said the role of women in society has undergone significant change in modern times, both within families and in the public sphere. He noted that women have overcome numerous social and physical challenges and have excelled in various fields, from domestic responsibilities to achievements in areas such as science and space exploration.

However, he observed that despite this progress, gender inequality, domestic violence and physical and mental harassment at workplaces continue to persist, which he described as unfortunate.

The Chief Minister said that in earlier periods, when the influence of Manusmriti was deeply rooted in society, equal opportunities for women were difficult to achieve. He pointed out that the 12th-century social justice movement led by Basavanna and other Sharanas not only opposed the caste-based system but also promoted gender equality. Inspired by this movement, several women, including Akka Mahadevi, played a significant role in the path of social reform.

He said that although the arrival of the British and the spread of Western education led to some improvement in the social status of women, complete equality remained elusive. After Independence, the implementation of the Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar provided constitutional safeguards against gender discrimination and exploitation, while opening new opportunities for women.

Siddaramaiah said women have effectively utilised these opportunities and have often excelled in education and professional fields. Referring to the recent Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) results, he said more than 25 candidates from Karnataka were selected, including several women who secured excellent ranks. He congratulated the successful candidates and expressed hope that their achievements would inspire more young women to pursue careers in civil services such as the IAS and IPS.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, the Chief Minister said the state administration has created a new chapter in women’s empowerment over the past two and a half years. He said several of the government’s guarantee schemes, including Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti and Gruha Jyothi, are aimed at supporting women.

According to him, the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, has enabled them to travel independently for education, employment and health-related needs without depending on the head of the family. He said the initiative has contributed to a 23 per cent increase in women’s participation in employment in Bengaluru, with other regions of the state also witnessing notable improvement.

He added that the Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes have helped reduce the financial burden on women managing households. The Chief Minister also said Karnataka is the first state to implement mandatory paid menstrual leave for women aged 18 to 52 working in certain government and registered establishments.

Siddaramaiah said the state government has allocated Rs 94,663 crore for women-oriented programmes in the 2026–27 state Budget, reflecting its commitment to ensuring equal progress for women.

Describing women as a unique and essential force in society, he said they play multiple roles as mothers, sisters and partners while contributing equally to the workforce. He said International Women’s Day is an occasion to remember and honour the sacrifice, service and dedication of women.

The Chief Minister once again extended his greetings to all women in Karnataka on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

--IANS

mka/pgh