Shyam Rajak targets Oppn, calls Lalu–Rabri era Jungle Raj ahead of Bihar Assembly proceedings

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Ahead of the commencement of Assembly proceedings on Friday, Janata Dal (United) MLA Shyam Rajak launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, describing the regime of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi as an era of “jungle raj.”

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Bihar Assembly, Rajak alleged that during the Lalu–Rabri government, criminal elements were emboldened and law and order had completely collapsed.

He said that while the Opposition is currently attempting to corner the present government over crimes in Bihar, the situation today is markedly different, with the administration taking swift and strict action against criminals.

“The Opposition talks about crime, but they should remember what Bihar was like during their rule. Criminals ruled the streets, and governance had broken down completely,” Rajak said.

Taking a dig at Opposition leaders, the JD(U) MLA remarked, “If a wild animal is brought into a city, it will feel uncomfortable. Its natural place is the jungle.” Through this analogy, he accused Opposition parties of being unable to adjust to an environment of governance and rule of law.

Rajak acknowledged that crimes have not been entirely eliminated, stating that such challenges exist for any government.

However, he asserted that the present administration and police machinery are continuously working to control crime and ensure accountability.

“There may be delays in some cases, but action is definitely being taken,” he said.

He also urged the police administration to work more proactively to strengthen public confidence in security arrangements.

According to Rajak, every crime is taken seriously, and instructions have been given to ensure strict action against the guilty.

Referring to his own political experience, Rajak said he has previously been part of an Opposition set-up and has closely observed governance during that period.

He alleged that earlier, criminals enjoyed political patronage, arrests were delayed, and law and order were severely compromised.

“The public knows who controlled the administration at that time and how criminals operated fearlessly,” he said, adding that the current government is committed to enforcing the rule of law with a zero-tolerance approach towards crime.

