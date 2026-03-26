Shubhanshu Shukla shares space experience with NDA cadets

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experience related to his stay at the International Space Station with cadets of the National Defence Academy, an official said on Thursday.

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“An informative, motivating and inspiring talk by Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla was held for the cadets of National Defence Academy, #NDA,” said a post by the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff.

“During the interactive session, the #IAF fighter pilot and recipient of #AshokChakra shared his experiences of the arduous #space training curriculum and the time spent at the International Space Station,” said the post.

The officer underscored the significant role NDA played in facilitating his trajectory into space and impressed upon the cadets on the importance of perseverance, resilience and self-discipline in goal accomplishment, said the statement.

Shukla was conferred with the Ashoka Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry honour, by President Droupadi Murmu during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path.

He travelled to the International Space Station under the Axiom-4 mission and undertook his space flight in 2025. After Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, he became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space.

He has been honoured for displaying exceptional courage, swift decision-making and unwavering commitment to duty during the mission.

During his stay in space, Shukla conducted several research experiments and also carried out agricultural trials. He successfully cultivated fenugreek and mung beans in space.

Experts believe his journey will inspire future generations, demonstrating that no goal is unattainable with determination and inner strength.

Despite extremely challenging conditions, he ensured the successful completion of the mission. His professional excellence, leadership and calm decision-making have been recognised through this prestigious honour.

His achievement is being seen as a matter of pride for the Indian Air Force and the nation, while his courage and dedication continue to serve as a source of inspiration for the youth.

--IANS

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