'Should've never happened with Rohini Acharya': Rabri Devi's brothers on humiliation accusations

Panta, Nov 16 (IANS) Sadhu Yadav, brother of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, on Sunday criticised the alleged treatment meted out to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, saying that such behaviour towards a daughter of the family should never have occurred.

Rohini Acharya on Sunday levelled serious allegations of humiliation and physical intimidation, claiming she was compelled to leave her "crying parents and sisters" behind.

Her statements have triggered fresh speculation about deepening discord within the Yadav family, already under pressure after the RJD's poor performance in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

Speaking to IANS, Sadhu Yadav said, "Rabri Devi is my sister and I too have endured many things, but I have never spoken a single word against my own sister. What is being heard, what people are saying, is wrong. She (Rohini Acharya) is my niece, a daughter of our family and a daughter of Bihar. If anyone has treated her in such a manner, it should never have happened; it is wrong."

He added that while he cannot point fingers at anyone specifically, the situation calls for "thoughtful reflection and deliberation".

Subhash Yadav, another brother of Rabri Devi, speaking to IANS, also condemned the incident.

"Whatever is happening right now has happened solely because of RJD's defeat. Just a month ago, they were becoming the CM. Today, not even a capable party remains. They didn't even realise what Bihar wanted. As for Rohini, she has given her father her kidney; this should not have happened to her," he said.

Earlier in the day, in a heartfelt post on her X handle, Rohini wrote in Hindi (loosely translated), "Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult... Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned..."

"May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini," she added.

These fresh emotional outbursts come just a day after Rohini posted cryptic and controversial messages announcing her decision to walk away from public and political life, directly accusing Tejashwi Yadav's close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Khan, of forcing her into this decision.

The Lalu family, however, have not yet responded to the statements made by Rohini Acharya.

