Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays courtesy visit to CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal

Bhopal, Feb 3 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his official residence in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yadav received Chouhan at his official residence warmly, following which the two leaders exchanged greetings and held discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest and Madhya Pradesh politics.

“Today, at my residence in Bhopal, I had a cordial meeting with the Honourable Union Minister, my respected elder brother, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji,” Chief Minister Yadav wrote on X.

Union Minister Chouhan stated that during the courtesy visit to the Chief Minister’s residence, he held discussions on various issues. “Today, I paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, at his residence in Bhopal and had a fruitful discussion on various topics,” Chouhan wrote on X

The meeting between Chouhan, a four-time former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, and his successor Mohan Yadav has sparked political interest and speculation within the state’s political circles.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who served as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for over 16 years and earned the tag of ‘Mama’ (maternal uncle) due to his popular flagship schemes, especially ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana’, financial assistance for newly born girl children, was replaced with Mohan Yadav after the BJP won the Assembly elections in Nov-Dec 2023.

Notably, the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ under which the state government provides Rs 1500 per month to more than 1.25 crore women in Madhya Pradesh, was initiated during Chouhan’s regime in 2023.

The scheme was launched with a monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 per month to the beneficiaries. Mohan Yadav, however, increased the amount up to Rs 1500 from October last year. Chief Minister Yadav had earlier announced that the state government will increase the amount further up to Rs 3,000 per month by 2028.

--IANS

pd/skp