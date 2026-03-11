Shivamogga student murder raises drug menace concerns in K'taka Assembly

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) The murder of a Class 10 student by a group of minor boys in Shivamogga district triggered concern in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, with Opposition legislators raising the issue of rising drug abuse and the law and order situation in the region.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, former Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra described the incident as disturbing and inhuman. He said the crime had taken place in an area bordering his constituency and highlighted the growing menace of drugs in Shivamogga.

“There is a peculiar situation in Shivamogga. The menace of drugs is rampant. Boys aged 15 to 16 years have beaten a student to death. This is inhuman,” Jnanendra said.

He added that the effectiveness of the police presence in the region was being questioned. “The accused must be punished. Since they are minors, there is a possibility that they may be released. The authorities must ensure that they are not granted bail,” he said.

Jnanendra also referred to the Rs 15 lakh compensation announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the victim’s family but said strict action was necessary to prevent such incidents in the future.

“Police personnel have been serving in the region for long periods and there are allegations that some of them are colluding with the drug mafia. Strict action must be taken. Otherwise, such deaths will not stop,” he warned.

The issue was also raised by JD(S) MLA Sharada Puryanaik, who said the incident had taken place on school premises during special classes held for students.

“During the class, a student was called outside and two students were targeted by a group of boys. One of the students ran back and informed the headmaster,” she said.

She added that teachers have responsibility for students until they leave the school campus. “In the attack, one of the students, Sanket, was assaulted by the group and died on the way to the hospital. The family has been left devastated. There is also a worrying situation where ganja and other drugs are easily available,” she said.

Puryanaik urged the government to identify the source of the drugs and take strong action to curb the menace. She also suggested that headmasters be sensitised about their responsibilities regarding student safety.

Responding briefly, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Home Department would provide a detailed reply on the matter.

“As far as my knowledge goes, the government has already initiated action and detained the accused. Compensation has also been announced. Since members have raised concerns about the drug menace, the Home Department will respond,” he said.

The Assembly discussion came in the backdrop of recent tension in Shivamogga following the death of 15-year-old Sanket, a Class 10 student who was allegedly killed while trying to save his friend Girish from an attack by a group of minor boys on the outskirts of the city on February 23.

The victim’s family has demanded strict punishment for the accused and warned that they would resort to extreme steps if justice is not delivered.

The case has also sparked controversy as the accused boys reportedly belong to another community, adding to tensions in the region.

